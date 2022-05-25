How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Collin Morikawa plays his shot on from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Collin Morikawa posted a 55th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for better results.

How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Morikawa's Statistics

Morikawa will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Morikawa has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Morikawa finished 14th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 5 -4 $600,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 68 +1 $16,224 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.