How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Collin Morikawa posted a 55th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for better results.
How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Morikawa's Statistics
- Morikawa will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Morikawa has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Morikawa finished 14th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
5
-4
$600,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)