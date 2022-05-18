How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished eighth in this tournament a year ago, Collin Morikawa has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.
How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Morikawa's Statistics
- Morikawa has made the cut in three straight events.
- Morikawa has carded five straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Morikawa has finished below par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
5
-4
$600,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
2
-17
$1,068,000
