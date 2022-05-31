How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Collin Morikawa enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 coming off a 40th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent tournament.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Morikawa's Statistics
- Morikawa has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Morikawa has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Morikawa has two top-five finishes, including one win, in his last three events at this course. His average finishing position over that span is 17th.
- Morikawa played well enough to make the cut in every one of his last three attempts at this course.
- Morikawa last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed second in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
5
-4
$600,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
