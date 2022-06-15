How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Collin Morikawa seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He took fourth at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Morikawa's Statistics
- Morikawa has finished below par once and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
5
-4
$600,000
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
