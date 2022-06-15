How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Collin Morikawa waves to fans after making his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He took fourth at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.

How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Morikawa's Statistics

Morikawa has finished below par once and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 5 -4 $600,000

