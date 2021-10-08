How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round

The inaugural Constellation Jim Furyk & Friends Tournament begins Friday on the PGA Champions Tour.

Seventeen-time PGA Tour champion Jim Furyk will host and play at the Constellation Jim Furyk & Friends Tournament starting Friday.

The field of 81 golfers have collected 21 major championships between them. Participants will include Padraig Harrington in his senior tour debut, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and Fred Couples.

How to Watch Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS:

Event Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Event Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Furyk will be playing all three days today as well as hosting the event. He won the U.S. Senior Open earlier this year.

The betting odds favor Mickelson to win the tournament. Other betting favorites include Furyk, Steve Stricker and Steven Alker.

Before this year, the event existed as a one-day pro-am before the Players Championship to raise money for charity. This season, the PGA Tour allowed Furyk to turn the event into a full no-cut tournament in at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville. The money raised by the event will go to the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation, which supports charities throughout northeast Florida.