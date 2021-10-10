    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The inaugural Constellation Jim Furyk & Friends Tournament finishes Sunday on the PGA Champions Tour.
    Author:

    Phil Mickelson (-11) carries in a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round at the inaugural Constellation Jim Furyk & Friends Tournament. Jim Furyk (-6) ) had played the dual role of golfer and host at the event.

    How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mickelson debuted on the PGA Champions Tour last year and in his first full year on the tour has played strong golf, including this week.

    If he can maintain his lead, Mickelson will win his third tournament of the year on the PGA Champions Tour. He won the Charles Schwab Series at the Ozarks National and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic this year.

    Behind Mickelson are Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Steve Flesch and Matt Gogel at nine under par.

    Jiménez has two wins on the tour this season as well and it would be the first win for both Flesch and Gogel this year.

    Padraig Harrington (+5) is not having the best debut tournament on the PGA Champions Tour. He has struggled to find his footing in Florida this week.

    Furyk has three wins on the season. The event supports the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation supports 15 charities with outreach to kids, hospitals, military families and more.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    PGA Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16901855
    Golf

    How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt in Women's College Soccer

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_16925943
    NHRA

    How to Watch Texas NHRA FallNationals

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_14943778
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 1: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    10 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington

    10 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at California in Men's College Soccer

    10 seconds ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_13596141
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Liberty at North Carolina in Women's Field Hockey

    10 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy