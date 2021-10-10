How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round

Phil Mickelson (-11) carries in a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round at the inaugural Constellation Jim Furyk & Friends Tournament. Jim Furyk (-6) ) had played the dual role of golfer and host at the event.

How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Mickelson debuted on the PGA Champions Tour last year and in his first full year on the tour has played strong golf, including this week.

If he can maintain his lead, Mickelson will win his third tournament of the year on the PGA Champions Tour. He won the Charles Schwab Series at the Ozarks National and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic this year.

Behind Mickelson are Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Steve Flesch and Matt Gogel at nine under par.

Jiménez has two wins on the tour this season as well and it would be the first win for both Flesch and Gogel this year.

Padraig Harrington (+5) is not having the best debut tournament on the PGA Champions Tour. He has struggled to find his footing in Florida this week.

Furyk has three wins on the season. The event supports the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation supports 15 charities with outreach to kids, hospitals, military families and more.