How to Watch Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Second Round

Hosting and playing might have been too much to chew for Jim Furyk at once, but he has two more days to climb up the leaderboard at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.

When you invite all your friends over to play three days of golf for charity, they do not take it easy on the host. After one round Jim Furyk (-2) finds himself T19 and four strokes off the lead. Coming into today, Phil Mickelson and Matt Gogel are T1 at -6 looking to build on that lead. Several other legends, Champions Tour leaders and newcomers are hoping for a better Saturday on the course in Florida.

How to Watch Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The legend, Mickelson, was having a perfect day and walked onto 18 with the chance to finish the day in sole possession of 1st place at -7, but finished with his first bogey on the day. Before that he knocked in five birdies on the front nine and two on the back. He was great on the par-five holes, hitting for birdie on all but one.

Gogel stormed back after a modest -2 on the front nine to birdie four of his final five holes, with his only bogey on the day mixed in there able to tie Mickelson on his final hole.

In his first round on the PGA Champions Tour, Padraig Harrington finished with a disappointing +2 overall. He made it through the front nine even after a disastrous double-bogey on the second hole, then could not find his rhythm on the back nine finishing with two bogeys and zero birdies there.

Harrington will want to come out swinging today to prove that round was a combination of jitters and flukiness. Sitting eight strokes behind, it is not like that is an insurmountable lead heading into the weekend.