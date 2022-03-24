Skip to main content

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship for the PGA Tour starts today.

The first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship kicks off today in a busy week of golf. This week the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play is going on in Texas, with the DP World Tour also having the Qatar Masters at the same time. There is a lot of terrific golf on the schedule this week, including today.

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship, Hudson Swafford won by one stroke over the field, with Tyler McCumber finishing in second place. It was a very competitive tournament from start to finish, with Swafford and McCumber trading the lead until the end.

With most of the top-ranked players on the FedEx Cup standings and the world golf rankings focused on the match-play event, this is an excellent opportunity for a golfer to get some FedEx Cup points, win an event, and get their name out there.

The Masters are just two weeks away, so a win here could be a feather in someone’s cap and a momentum builder heading into one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

