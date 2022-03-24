The first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship for the PGA Tour starts today.

The first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship kicks off today in a busy week of golf. This week the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play is going on in Texas, with the DP World Tour also having the Qatar Masters at the same time. There is a lot of terrific golf on the schedule this week, including today.

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship, Hudson Swafford won by one stroke over the field, with Tyler McCumber finishing in second place. It was a very competitive tournament from start to finish, with Swafford and McCumber trading the lead until the end.

With most of the top-ranked players on the FedEx Cup standings and the world golf rankings focused on the match-play event, this is an excellent opportunity for a golfer to get some FedEx Cup points, win an event, and get their name out there.

The Masters are just two weeks away, so a win here could be a feather in someone’s cap and a momentum builder heading into one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

