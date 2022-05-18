How to Watch Corey Conners at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 15, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Corey Conners reacts to a missed putt during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 21st-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Conners' Statistics

Conners will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished below par six times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 6 -3 $521,250 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000

