How to Watch Corey Conners at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Corey Conners hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 21st-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent tournament.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Conners' Statistics
- Conners will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished below par six times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
