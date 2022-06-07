How to Watch Corey Conners at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Corey Conners hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 13th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Conners' Statistics
- Conners has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
