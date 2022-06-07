How to Watch Corey Conners at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Corey Conners during the semifinal round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 13th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Conners' Statistics

Conners has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 6 -3 $521,250

