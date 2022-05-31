How to Watch Corey Conners at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 53rd in this tournament a year ago, Corey Conners has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Conners' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished below par four times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Conners has an average finish of 45th at this course.
- Conners played well enough to make the cut in each of his last four attempts at this course.
- In 2021, Conners' last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 53rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
