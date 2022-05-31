How to Watch Corey Conners at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 15, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Corey Conners updates his score book during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 53rd in this tournament a year ago, Corey Conners has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Conners' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished below par four times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Conners has an average finish of 45th at this course.

Conners played well enough to make the cut in each of his last four attempts at this course.

In 2021, Conners' last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 53rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 6 -3 $521,250 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925

