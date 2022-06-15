How to Watch Corey Conners at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Corey Conners concluded the weekend at -12, good for a sixth-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
Conners' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
6
-12
$315,375
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
June
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
