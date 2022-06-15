How to Watch Corey Conners at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 15, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Corey Conners reacts to a missed putt during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Corey Conners concluded the weekend at -12, good for a sixth-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Conners' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 6 -12 $315,375 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667

