How to Watch Corey Conners at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 15, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Corey Conners updates his score book during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Corey Conners carded a 12th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying for better results.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Conners' Statistics

Conners will try to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time Conners played this course (2018), he finished 41st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 6 -3 $521,250 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 11 E $291,000

Regional restrictions apply.