In his time out at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Corey Conners carded a 12th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying for better results.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Conners' Statistics
- Conners will try to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Conners played this course (2018), he finished 41st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
11
E
$291,000
