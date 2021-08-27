How to Watch the Curtis Cup, Second Round

After the opening round of the Curtis Cup, Team GB&I is off to a hot start over Team USA.

Over the past 10 years, the Curtis Cup has been going back and forth between the United States and the Great Britain (and Ireland) team. Back and forth, forth and back like a volleyball. Well, Team USA won the biannual tournament in 2018 and now Team GB&I are off to a hot start, despite not having the overall better-ranked amateur players.

Can Team USA make a comeback in the second round?

With four wins on the day and another halved Team GB&I really cruised in the first round of the 2021 Curtis Cup:

There is no question that Team USA can come back in this tournament. They are led by the two top-ranked amateur golfers in the world and six overall Top 25 amateur golfers. The talent is there for them to make a splash in the second round and get this back in their favor.

The challenge is the world's two top-ranked amateurs had to pull birdies out of a hat to avoid Team USA from falling into an even larger hole.

World’s No. 1 ranked Rose Zhang is in the third match pairing on Friday, so hopefully, for Team USA, the first two matches get the momentum going or this might be another long day on the course in North Wales. Who is going to step up for Team USA or will the GB&I Team keep the Curtis Cup in Great Britain?

