How to Watch the Curtis Cup, Final Round

All it takes is one strong day on the golf course to turn things around and, just like that, Team USA has the Curtis Cup tied heading into the final round.

The first day of the 2021 Curtis Cup was taken by Great Britain and Ireland (Team GB&I) in borderline dominant fashion. They led 4.5 to 1.5, meaning they won four of the six pairings straight up, lost one, and tied the other. All signs were pointing to Team GB&I continuing the recent history of trading wins in this biannual tournament with Team USA, who won in 2018. But, the world’s number one ranked player Rose Zhang turned the tide.

With the tournament knotted up at 6-6, who is going to come out on top?

The story of the tournament has been Zhang. After Team USA fell down 4.5-0.5, she won the final pairing of day one then came out and won both of her pairings on day two:

Zhang in her matchups is 3-0-1, winning Team USA 3.5 of their 6 points. Without her on the team, this could have been a runaway victory for Team GB&I.

Heading into the third and final round of the tournament the matchups go from twosomes to single, head-to-head matchups across the board. There are eight overall matchups that will stagger throughout the morning, starting with Jensen Castle (USA) vs. Hannah Darling (GB&I).

From there you will see Rachel Heck (USA) vs. Lauren Walsh (GB&I), Brooke Matthews (USA) vs. Charlotte Heath (GB&I), Rachel Kuehn (USA) vs. Louise Duncan (GB&I), Allisen Corpuz (USA) vs. Annabel Wilson (GB&I), Gina Kim (USA) vs. Caley McGinty (GB&I), Emilia Migliaccio (USA) vs. Annabell Fuller (GB&I) before the final pairing, which is going to be the highlight of the day, Rose Zhang (USA) vs. Emily Toy (GB&I).

Eight total pairings in a tied up Curtis Cup, who is going to make the difference for their team?

