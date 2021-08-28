August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Curtis Cup, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

All it takes is one strong day on the golf course to turn things around and, just like that, Team USA has the Curtis Cup tied heading into the final round.
Author:

The first day of the 2021 Curtis Cup was taken by Great Britain and Ireland (Team GB&I) in borderline dominant fashion. They led 4.5 to 1.5, meaning they won four of the six pairings straight up, lost one, and tied the other. All signs were pointing to Team GB&I continuing the recent history of trading wins in this biannual tournament with Team USA, who won in 2018. But, the world’s number one ranked player Rose Zhang turned the tide.

With the tournament knotted up at 6-6, who is going to come out on top?

How to Watch:

Date: August 28, 2021

Time: 4:45 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Curtis Cup Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The story of the tournament has been Zhang. After Team USA fell down 4.5-0.5, she won the final pairing of day one then came out and won both of her pairings on day two:

Zhang in her matchups is 3-0-1, winning Team USA 3.5 of their 6 points. Without her on the team, this could have been a runaway victory for Team GB&I.

Heading into the third and final round of the tournament the matchups go from twosomes to single, head-to-head matchups across the board. There are eight overall matchups that will stagger throughout the morning, starting with Jensen Castle (USA) vs. Hannah Darling (GB&I).

From there you will see Rachel Heck (USA) vs. Lauren Walsh (GB&I), Brooke Matthews (USA) vs. Charlotte Heath (GB&I), Rachel Kuehn (USA) vs. Louise Duncan (GB&I), Allisen Corpuz (USA) vs. Annabel Wilson (GB&I), Gina Kim (USA) vs. Caley McGinty (GB&I), Emilia Migliaccio (USA) vs. Annabell Fuller (GB&I) before the final pairing, which is going to be the highlight of the day, Rose Zhang (USA) vs. Emily Toy (GB&I).

Eight total pairings in a tied up Curtis Cup, who is going to make the difference for their team?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

The Curtis Cup, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
4:45
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rose Zhang 2
Golf

How to Watch the Curtis Cup, Final Round

Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Sky vs. Storm

MMA Mat
MMA

How to Watch PFL Playoffs Featherweights & Light Heavyweights

Monterrey
Liga MX

Undefeated Monterrey visit winless Tijuana in a Liga MX showdown.

Queretaro
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Querétaro

Atlético San Luis
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis

New York Yankees Gerrit Cole
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at A's

Orlando City Nani
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC

Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner
WNBA

How to Watch the Mercury vs. Liberty

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy