How to Watch D.A. Points at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

D.A. Points tees off on the seventh hole of the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West, January 17, 2019. Desert Classic Thur 5

D.A. Points enters the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 62nd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.

How to Watch D.A. Points at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Points' Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Points has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Points has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +6 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 67 +3 $13,650 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0

