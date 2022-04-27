How to Watch D.A. Points at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.A. Points enters the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 62nd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
How to Watch D.A. Points at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Points' Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Points has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Points has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
67
+3
$13,650
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
