Last competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, D.A. Points posted a 67th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Canadian Open trying for a better finish.
How to Watch D.A. Points at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Points' Statistics
- Points will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Points has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Points has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
67
+3
$13,650
