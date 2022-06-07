How to Watch D.A. Points at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 1, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; D.A. Points plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, D.A. Points posted a 67th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Canadian Open trying for a better finish.

How to Watch D.A. Points at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Points' Statistics

Points will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Points has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Points has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +6 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 67 +3 $13,650

