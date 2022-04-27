How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.J. Trahan hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 coming off a 50th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Trahan's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Trahan has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Trahan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
59
-2
$8,436
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
-3
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
+4
$0
