How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 30, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; D.J. Trahan tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Trahan hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 coming off a 50th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.

How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trahan's Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Trahan has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Trahan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 59 -2 $8,436 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC -3 $0 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC +4 $0

