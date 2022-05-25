How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Daniel Berger looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 28 in the world.
How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Berger's Statistics
- Berger has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Berger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Berger finished 20th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
4
-7
$392,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)