May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Daniel Berger plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Berger looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 28 in the world.

How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Berger's Statistics

Berger has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Berger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Berger finished 20th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +13 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 4 -7 $392,000

