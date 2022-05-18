How to Watch Daniel Berger at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Daniel Berger shot +10 and placed 75th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.
How to Watch Daniel Berger at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Berger's Statistics
- Berger has made the cut in four straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Berger has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Berger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
4
-7
$392,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)