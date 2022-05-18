How to Watch Daniel Berger at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Daniel Berger putts on the 12th green during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Berger shot +10 and placed 75th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.

How to Watch Daniel Berger at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Berger's Statistics

Berger has made the cut in four straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Berger has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Berger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 4 -7 $392,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0

