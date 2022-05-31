How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Daniel Berger plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Berger will appear in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 23rd-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Berger's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Berger has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Berger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Berger did not make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +13 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222

