How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Daniel Berger will appear in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 23rd-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
How to Watch Daniel Berger at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Berger's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Berger has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Berger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Berger did not make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)