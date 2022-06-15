How to Watch Daniel Berger at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Daniel Berger ended the weekend at -6, good for a fifth-place finish. He heads into the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 aiming for a higher finish.
How to Watch Daniel Berger at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Berger's Statistics
- Berger has finished six rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Berger has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Berger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
