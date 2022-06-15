How to Watch Daniel Berger at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Daniel Berger lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Daniel Berger ended the weekend at -6, good for a fifth-place finish. He heads into the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 aiming for a higher finish.

How to Watch Daniel Berger at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Berger's Statistics

Berger has finished six rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last 10 rounds, Berger has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Berger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +13 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350

