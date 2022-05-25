How to Watch Danny Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Lee enters play in Fort Worth, Texas looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Wells Fargo Championship
How to Watch Danny Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Lee last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and finished 40th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+9
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
