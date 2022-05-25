How to Watch Danny Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Danny Lee hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Lee enters play in Fort Worth, Texas looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Wells Fargo Championship

How to Watch Danny Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Lee's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Lee last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and finished 40th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +9 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439

