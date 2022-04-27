How to Watch Danny Lee at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Danny Lee missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He'll be after better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
