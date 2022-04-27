How to Watch Danny Lee at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Danny Lee hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Danny Lee missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He'll be after better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lee's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040

Regional restrictions apply.