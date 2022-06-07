How to Watch Danny Lee at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Lee seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He placed 20th at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+9
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
