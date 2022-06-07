How to Watch Danny Lee at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Danny Lee plays from the bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Lee seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He placed 20th at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Lee's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +9 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0

