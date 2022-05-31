How to Watch Danny Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

In his tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Danny Lee carded a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday aiming for better results.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Lee's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Lee has an average finish of 51st in his recent stops at this course.

Lee has two made cuts in his last eight attempts at Muirfield Village GC.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +9 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0

