How to Watch Danny Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Danny Lee carded a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday aiming for better results.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Lee has an average finish of 51st in his recent stops at this course.
- Lee has two made cuts in his last eight attempts at Muirfield Village GC.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+9
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)