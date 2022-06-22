How to Watch Danny Lee at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Lee looks to perform better in the 2022 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- Lee did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+11
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
