How to Watch Danny Lee at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Danny Lee hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Lee looks to perform better in the 2022 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lee's Statistics

Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Lee has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Lee did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +11 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.