How to Watch Danny Lee at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 1, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Danny Lee reacts after missing his putt on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Lee hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 10th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Lee's Statistics

Lee has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Lee has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +9 $0

