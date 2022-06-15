How to Watch Danny Lee at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Lee hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 10th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Lee has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
