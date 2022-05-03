How to Watch Danny Lee at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Lee enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+9
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)