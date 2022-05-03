How to Watch Danny Lee at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Danny Lee plays from the bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Lee enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Lee's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

Over his last six rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +9 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

