How to Watch Danny Willett at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett, the No. 142 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Willett's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Willett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
12
+1
$330,000
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)