How to Watch Danny Willett at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Danny Willett plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Willett, the No. 142 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.

How to Watch Danny Willett at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Willett's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Willett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 12 +1 $330,000 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488

