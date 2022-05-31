How to Watch Danny Willett at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Danny Willett plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Willett seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He took 26th at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.

How to Watch Danny Willett at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Willett's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Willett has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Willett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Willett finished 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 12 +1 $330,000 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0

