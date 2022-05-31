How to Watch Danny Willett at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He took 26th at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Willett's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Willett has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Willett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Willett finished 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
12
+1
$330,000
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)