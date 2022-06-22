How to Watch Danny Willett at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off a 28th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Willett's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Willett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Willett struggled, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
12
+1
$330,000
