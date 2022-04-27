How to Watch David Hearn at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Hearn hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

David Hearn takes to the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch David Hearn at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Hearn's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Hearn has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hearn has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC E $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 39 -4 $25,675

