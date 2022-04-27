How to Watch David Hearn at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Hearn takes to the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch David Hearn at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Hearn's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Hearn has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hearn has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
E
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
39
-4
$25,675
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
