How to Watch David Hearn at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2021; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; David Hearn plays his shot on the fairway of the 18th hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, David Hearn missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after a better result June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Hearn's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hearn has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hearn has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -4 $17,661 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.