How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lingmerth enters play in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 44th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Lingmerth has made the cut in four straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
57
-1
$14,885
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
37
-8
$26,560
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
