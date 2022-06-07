How to Watch David Lingmerth at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lingmerth enters the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 48th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.
How to Watch David Lingmerth at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Lingmerth has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lingmerth has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)