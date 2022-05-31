David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland, David Lingmerth finished the weekend at +6, good for a 46th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking an improved score.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Lingmerth has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Lingmerth did not make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
46
+6
$26,670
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
57
-1
$14,885
