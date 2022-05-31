David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland, David Lingmerth finished the weekend at +6, good for a 46th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

Lingmerth's Statistics

Lingmerth has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Lingmerth did not make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 16 -10 $58,275 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 57 -1 $14,885

