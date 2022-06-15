How to Watch David Lingmerth at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 27, 2019; Avondale, LA, USA; David Lingmerth hits a putt on the 7th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

David Lingmerth finished 21st in the U.S. Open in 2017, shooting a -4 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lingmerth's Statistics

Lingmerth has finished below par once and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lingmerth has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 46 +6 $26,670 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371

Regional restrictions apply.