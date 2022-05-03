How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

David Lingmerth seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He placed 18th at the par-72 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017.

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Lingmerth's Statistics

Lingmerth has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Lingmerth last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and finished 48th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 16 -10 $58,275 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 57 -1 $14,885 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship 37 -8 $26,560

