How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lingmerth seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He placed 18th at the par-72 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Lingmerth has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Lingmerth last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and finished 48th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
57
-1
$14,885
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
37
-8
$26,560
