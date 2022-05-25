Skip to main content

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; David Lipsky plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky will appear May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his most recent tournament he finished 25th in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -17 at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lipsky's Statistics

  • Lipsky has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
  • Lipsky has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

25

-17

$68,445

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+4

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

6

-14

$238,163

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+6

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

7

-13

$112,388

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

