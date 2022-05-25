How to Watch David Lipsky at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky will appear May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his most recent tournament he finished 25th in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -17 at TPC Craig Ranch.
Lipsky's Statistics
- Lipsky has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Lipsky has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
