How to Watch David Lipsky at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky is in 46th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch David Lipsky at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lipsky's Statistics
- Lipsky has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Lipsky has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)