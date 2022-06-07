How to Watch David Lipsky at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 37th-place finish in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
How to Watch David Lipsky at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Lipsky's Statistics
- Lipsky will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Lipsky has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Lipsky has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)