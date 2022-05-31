How to Watch David Lipsky at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky, the No. 192 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Lipsky's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Lipsky last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2019 and finished 48th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
