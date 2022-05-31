How to Watch David Lipsky at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; David Lipsky lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky, the No. 192 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Lipsky's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Lipsky last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2019 and finished 48th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0

