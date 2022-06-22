May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the 16th tee as David Lipsky plays his tee shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 191 in the world, and is trying for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the RBC Canadian Open

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Lipsky's Statistics

Lipsky has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Lipsky struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0

