How to Watch David Lipsky at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 191 in the world, and is trying for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Live Stream on fuboTV
Lipsky's Statistics
- Lipsky has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Lipsky struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
