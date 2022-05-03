How to Watch David Lipsky at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; David Lipsky plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

David Lipsky enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a sixth-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch David Lipsky at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Lipsky's Statistics

Lipsky has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 68 +1 $16,224 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600

