How to Watch David Lipsky at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lipsky enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a sixth-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch David Lipsky at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lipsky's Statistics
- Lipsky has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)