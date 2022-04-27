How to Watch David Skinns at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; David Skinns plays from the fourth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, David Skinns carded a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Mexico Open trying for better results.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:

Skinns' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Skinns has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Skinns has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +11 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0

