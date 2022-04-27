How to Watch David Skinns at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, David Skinns carded a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Mexico Open trying for better results.
How to Watch David Skinns at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Skinns' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Skinns has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Skinns has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+11
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
