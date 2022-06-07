How to Watch David Skinns at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, David Skinns finished the weekend at -15, good for a 38th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 looking for a better finish.

How to Watch David Skinns at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Skinns' Statistics

Skinns has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0

