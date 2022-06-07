How to Watch David Skinns at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, David Skinns finished the weekend at -15, good for a 38th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 looking for a better finish.
How to Watch David Skinns at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Skinns' Statistics
- Skinns has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)