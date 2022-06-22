How to Watch David Skinns at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

David Skinns hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 64th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Skinns' Statistics

Skinns has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308

Regional restrictions apply.