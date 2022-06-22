How to Watch David Skinns at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Skinns hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 64th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.
How to Watch David Skinns at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Skinns' Statistics
- Skinns has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
