How to Watch David Skinns at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; David Skinns lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, David Skinns posted a 51st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship looking for better results.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Skinns' Statistics

Skinns has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Skinns has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +11 $0

Regional restrictions apply.