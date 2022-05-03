How to Watch David Skinns at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, David Skinns posted a 51st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship looking for better results.
How to Watch David Skinns at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Skinns' Statistics
- Skinns has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Skinns has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
