How to Watch Davis Riley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Davis Riley hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Riley will compete May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in the PGA Championship, shooting E at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Riley's Statistics

Riley has finished in the top 20 in three straight tournaments.

Riley will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.

Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 5 -15 $299,300 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +13 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576

Regional restrictions apply.