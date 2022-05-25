How to Watch Davis Riley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Davis Riley will compete May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his most recent tournament he placed 13th in the PGA Championship, shooting E at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Riley's Statistics
- Riley has finished in the top 20 in three straight tournaments.
- Riley will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
- Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
5
-15
$299,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+13
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
